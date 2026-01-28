Shadowfax Shares End Debut Session in Red after Listing 9% Below IPO Price

Shares of Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Technologies made a muted stock market debut on January 28. The company, which listed with a 9% discount of its issue price, ended its first day on stock exchanges in red. At 3.30 PM, the shares of logistics firm were down 3.45% at ₹109.10 on BSE, while they were quoting ₹109.18 on NSE.