Ola Electric Posts December Surge of 9,020 Registrations Even as TVS, Bajaj and Ather Hold Top Slots

Ola Electric market share rose to 9.3% in December from 7.2% in November
Hyperservice programme achieved 77% same-day resolution rate to restore customer trust
Despite Ola's recovery, TVS Motor led the market with 24,317 registrations in December 2025
Ola Electric on Thursday said registrations rose in December and its share of the electric two-wheeler market increased to 9.3% from 7.2% in November, citing VAHAN data and its Hyperservice after-sales programme as the primary drivers of the recovery.
The company said its market share in the second half of December climbed to nearly 12%, and highlighted a series of operational and product milestones to support its turnaround narrative. These include government certification for the Roadster X+ motorcycle powered by a 4680-format “Bharat Cell,” and the imminent commercial rollout of its battery energy storage business under the Ola Shakti brand.
“We have fixed the fundamentals of service with speed and discipline. Hyperservice is a structurally focused programme, not a short-term fix, and we are already seeing clear outcomes in customer experience, market share and bookings momentum,” Ola founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement. The company added that 77% of service requests were completed on the same day in December, a metric it linked to improved demand conversion.
TVS Retains Top Spot
However, independent data from the Vahan Dashboard presents a broader picture of the market. TVS Motor retained the top spot in December with 24,317 registrations, followed by Bajaj Auto with 18,197 units and Ather Energy with 16,391 units. Together, TVS, Bajaj and Ather accounted for more than 63% of total electric two-wheeler registrations during the month, underscoring the continued concentration of volumes among the leading manufacturers.
Among other players, Hero MotoCorp recorded 10,340 registrations, while Ola Electric posted 8,402 units according to the Vahan Dashboard, compared with the 9,020 registrations cited by the company. Greaves Electric Mobility registered 4,335 units, while BGAUSS, River Mobility, e-Sprinto and PURE EV reported smaller but steady volumes
Ola Regains Momentum
Ola’s argument for renewed momentum rests on three interconnected pillars: a sharper focus on after-sales execution, progress toward in-house cell integration, and the expansion of new energy offerings. The company has positioned Hyperservice as a systemic intervention aimed at clearing service backlogs, expanding technician capacity, improving spare-parts availability and strengthening customer self-service tools, which management says are critical to restoring customer confidence.
On the technology front, Ola is framing the certification of its 4680-format Bharat Cell for the Roadster X+ as the first step toward broader in-house cell integration across its two-wheeler portfolio. Over time, the company believes this could improve margins, enhance supply-chain control and speed up product development. Separately, the planned rollout of Ola Shakti’s battery energy storage systems is expected to add a recurring-revenue stream alongside its core electric mobility business.