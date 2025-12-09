Emergent Receives Strategic Investment from Google AI Futures Fund to Scale Agentic Vibe-Coding Platform

Emergent, an agentic vibe-coding platform, received a strategic investment from Google’s AI Futures Fund
The platform claims to have crossed 2.5 million users
The investment will be used to accelerate hiring, product development, and international expansion
Agentic vibe-coding platform Emergent announced on Tuesday that it has received a strategic investment from Google’s AI Futures Fund. The infusion is aimed at accelerating hiring, product development and international expansion.
As part of the partnership, Emergent will also gain early access to Google’s AI models and technical support as it scales its platform.
Investment Timeline
The investment follows a period of rapid growth for the company. Since launching in May 2025, Emergent claims to have crossed 2.5 million users and reached an annualised revenue run-rate of $25 million, figures it says demonstrate strong early product-market fit.
The platform allows non-technical founders, creators and small teams to turn ideas into production-grade applications through autonomous agents, reducing the need for traditional software development.
Emergent positions its product as a no-code alternative for small businesses and creators. The company says users can design and deploy apps, from customer tools to internal automations, using conversational “vibe-coding” workflows that hand off the technical heavy lifting to agentic AI. Emergent’s leadership describes the approach as lowering barriers to software creation by removing the need for capital, development teams or technical co-founders.
Google’s AI Futures Fund
The investment is part of Google’s AI Futures Fund, a program that provides capital, model access and engineering support to promising AI startups. Emergent’s CEO Mukund Jha said the backing will help the company hire talent and build with Google’s latest models, while a fund director said the partnership aims to democratise generative-AI tooling for entrepreneurs.
The deal underscores two trends- big cloud and AI providers deepening partnerships with fast-growing platform startups, and the surge of “no-code” and agentic tools that try to bring software development to non-programmers.
If Emergent’s growth claims hold, the company would be among the fastest early-stage adopters in a crowded field that includes other low-code/no-code and AI-driven app builders.
Use of Proceeds
Emergent said it plans to use the new resources to expand hiring, refine its agent workflows, and broaden international distribution, with a stated goal of enabling “tens of millions” of entrepreneurs, creators and small businesses to build apps by early next year. The company referred users to its website for sign-ups and demos.
Investors and potential customers will next watch for independent verification of Emergent’s growth metrics, how the platform performs under larger enterprise workloads, and how tightly it integrates Google’s models, especially around privacy, data residency and model-safety controls, which are increasingly important for commercial adoption.
Emergent’s announcement frames the Google relationship as strategic rather than acquisitive: the fund offers capital and model access rather than an equity takeover, the startup said, signalling a partnership designed to accelerate product development while keeping Emergent independent.