Apple Pay to Launch in India after 12 Years, Regulatory Approvals Underway

Apple Pay is operated by the tech giant's arm, Apple Payments Services, and works exclusively on Apple devices like iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and Macs. Once launched in India, users will be able to store their credit and debit cards on Apple Wallet and make contactless payments by tapping their Apple devices on point-of-sale (PoS) terminals using near-field communication (NFC). Currently, Indian-issued cards cannot be added to Apple Wallet.