  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. E commerce
  4. Swiggys rs 10000 cr qip opens today after shareholders give approval

Swiggy’s ₹10,000 Cr QIP Opens Today After Shareholders Give Approval

Swiggy launched its ₹10,000 crore QIP on December 9 after shareholders approved the fundraise with 99.47% support

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Swiggy's Q1 FY26 Losses Widen to ₹1,197 Cr; Mulls Rapido Stake Exit
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Swiggy’s ₹10,000 crore QIP will open on December 9 following shareholder approval

  • The capital will accelerate growth in food-delivery and Instamart quick-commerce businesses

  • The company reported Q2 FY26 consolidated revenue of ₹5,561 crore but saw its net loss widen to ₹1,092 crore

Swiggy’s qualified institutional placement (QIP) of up to ₹10,000 crore will open on December 9, following shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on December 8.

The company said 76.40% of shareholders participated in the vote, with an overwhelming 99.47% supporting the proposed equity issuance.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Swiggy plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen its balance sheet, accelerate growth initiatives and expand its core food-delivery and Instamart quick-commerce businesses. The company is also expected to explore broader strategic investments using a portion of the proceeds.

Related Content
Related Content

As part of the QIP process, management will engage long-only funds and global institutional investors to anchor demand for the issue.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace - null
Structure was Long Needed, Says Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor on New Labour Codes

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

QIP Timing

Swiggy’s fundraise comes amid an intensifying race in India’s quick-commerce market, where rivals such as Zepto and Blinkit have also been raising capital to scale dark-store networks and inventory capabilities. The large war chest is reportedly intended to secure market share and defend rapid geographic expansion as competition stays capital-intensive.

The timing follows a quarter in which Swiggy posted strong top-line growth but widened losses: in Q2 FY26 the company reported consolidated revenue of about ₹5,561 crore while net loss widened to roughly ₹1,092 crore, underscoring the capital intensity of its growth strategy. Management has previously said proceeds from a major capital raise would be used as “growth capital” and to shore up strategic reserves.

Swiggy, Zomato, Delhivery Shares Slide After New Labour Laws Kick In; Markets Fear Higher Costs - null
Swiggy, Zomato, Delhivery Shares Slide After New Labour Laws Kick In; Markets Fear Higher Costs

BY Outlook Business Desk

Use of Proceeds

With shareholder approval in place, Swiggy is authorised to begin outreach to eligible institutional buyers and set pricing through book-building. Market reaction and investor appetite for the QIP, particularly around valuation and dilution, will determine how quickly the company can close the transaction and deploy funds.

The QIP will materially increase Swiggy’s financial flexibility at a moment when quick-commerce scale, unit-economics improvements and path-to-profitability targets are central to investor scrutiny. How effectively Swiggy converts the capital into profitable growth, especially for Instamart, will shape competitive dynamics across India’s food and grocery delivery market.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×