Swiggy Losses Widen to ₹1,065 Cr in Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 54%

Swiggy's growth has been driven by strong demand not only in its core food delivery business but also in its quick-commerce arm, Instamart. In Q3, Instamart continued to grow at over a 100% YoY, generating a GOV of ₹7938 crore. "Growth (GOV +103% YoY, NOV +76% YoY) was partially impacted by 300bps of GST-related price-cuts and base-effect from an earlier start to the festive season this year," Majety's statement further said.