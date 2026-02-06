RBI to Roll Out Draft Guidelines for Corporate Bond Derivatives and TRS; FEMA Rules Reviewed

The VRR was launched in 2019 to provide an additional channel for investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). “With a view to ensuring predictability about the availability of investment limits under the VRR and to further increase ease of doing business, it has been decided that investments under the VRR shall now be reckoned under the limit for FPI investments under the General Route,” the statement said. Further, certain additional operational flexibilities will also be provided to FPIs investing under the VRR.