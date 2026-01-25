Anthropic launched 'Claude in Excel' as a beta add-in for Pro and Enterprise users
Powered by Claude 4.5 Opus, the tool enables multi-sheet reasoning and cell-level citations
Features include report analysis, automated error debugging and formula-safe assumption updates
Anthropic has introduced a new feature named ‘Claude in Excel’ that integrates the AI model into the Excel workflow.
The feature is currently in beta phase and only available to Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans. It is designed for professionals who work extensively with spreadsheets, particularly in financial analysis and modeling.
What the Feature Allows?
The Claude in Excel feature allows the users to ask questions about their workbook and get answers with cell-level citations. It can update assumptions while preserving formula dependencies, debug errors and identify their root causes, build new models or fill existing templates and navigate complex multi-tab workbooks seamlessly.
In a post on X, the company said, "Claude now accepts multiple files via drag and drop, avoids overwriting your existing cells, and handles longer sessions with auto compaction." The post also included a video demonstration of the tool’s functions.
Claude in Excel brings the power of Opus 4.5 directly into Excel via a sidebar chat that can help you understand and edit your spreadsheets.
The feature supports pivot tables, charts and file uploads, plus we’ve added a shortcut; use Control+Option+C on Mac and Control+Alt+C on Windows to quickly open the Claude in Excel add-in. We've also made overall improvements to performance, speed, context management, and the general user experience.
Current Limitations
When using Claude within Excel, it is important to note that chat history is not retained between sessions. For those on Team or Enterprise plans, the tool currently operates outside standard organisational controls.
It does not inherit custom data retention settings, nor is it integrated into Enterprise audit logs or compliance APIs. Furthermore, the integration is powered exclusively by the Claude 4.5 Opus model, with no option to switch models at this time.
In terms of functionality, Claude lacks advanced Excel capabilities such as conditional formatting, data validation, macros, VBA, and data tables. Given its status as a beta feature, it should not be used for final client deliverables or audit-critical calculations without human oversight, nor should it replace professional financial judgment or be used with highly sensitive data without robust controls.