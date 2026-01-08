Anthropic in Talks to Raise $10 Bn at About $350 Bn Valuation, IPO Talk Resurfaces

Anthropic is raising $10bn in a round led by Coatue Management & GIC
The financing targets a $350bn valuation, nearly doubling its worth
Funds will fuel a $50bn data-center expansion & massive GPU fleet acquisitions
Anthropic is in advanced talks to raise about $10 billion at a valuation near $350 billion, NYT reported. The reported investment, said to be led by Coatue Management and Singapore’s GIC alongside existing shareholders, would almost double the company’s valuation from levels seen just months earlier and comes as Anthropic prepares for a possible IPO in the next 12–18 months. Terms are still fluid and could change.
The new round would add to already large strategic investments in the company: Anthropic has previously raised an $8 billion commitment from Amazon and roughly $3 billion from Google, among other financings. Those deals and the current talks reflect the massive capital required to build and run next-generation AI systems.
Use of Funds
Anthropic’s stated need for fresh capital is largely about scaling compute and data-centre capacity. Training and operating large language models demands vast GPU fleets, data-centre investment and ongoing operating spend. The company has discussed multibillion-dollar plans for data-centre projects, at one point signalling a $50 billion investment ambition alongside cloud partners, and routinely enters into large cloud-compute commitments with providers.
Founded in 2021 by Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic is structured as a public-benefit corporation that emphasises safer, steerable AI. It competes directly with other well-funded AI players, including OpenAI, and has attracted strategic capital from major cloud providers as it builds commercial products such as developer tools and coding assistants.
Investor Perspective
Investors back Anthropic because they see a huge enterprise and cloud opportunity, but some market observers warn of valuation and sustainability risks. The sector’s capital intensity, rising energy and infrastructure costs, and an unclear path to steady profitability have prompted debate about whether ever-larger private financings are justified.
Any decision to go public will depend on market conditions and Anthropic’s ability to show durable revenue growth and a credible path to profitable scale. If the reported round completes at the cited valuation, it would further concentrate capital among a small group of AI leaders and underscore the central role of cloud and chip suppliers in the industry, bringing knock-on effects for cloud capacity, data-centre investment and energy demand.