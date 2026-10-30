Walk4Dyslexia 2026: Brilliantly Dyslexic Joins A Collective Movement To Change How India Sees Dyslexia

New Delhi, Delhi, India: To raise awareness about dyslexia and promote greater acceptance and inclusion, the ‘Walk4Dyslexia 2026’ was held at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on Sunday, October 25, as part of Dyslexia Awareness Month. The event was inaugurated by Shri Harsh Malhotra, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs, in the presence of Shri Tarun Vijay, former Member of Parliament. Hundreds of participants, including parents, educators, students, policymakers and young leaders, joined the initiative to show their support for individuals with dyslexia.