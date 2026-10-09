VinFast India Named 'EV Manufacturer Of The Year' At HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO, VinFast Asia, said, “We are honoured to receive the ‘EV Manufacturer of the Year’ recognition at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards. This is a meaningful acknowledgement of the work we are doing to build a strong and sustainable foundation for electric mobility in India. Our approach has always been to look beyond the vehicle and build an ecosystem that brings together locally manufactured products, a growing retail and service network, financing, charging and customer-focused ownership solutions. As we deepen our presence across India, we remain focused on raising the bar for electric mobility and creating an experience that delivers greater value and confidence to Indian customers.”