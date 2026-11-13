Varaha's Community-Led Biochar Project Achieves A BeZero Carbon Ex Ante Rating Of A.pre

“When it comes to carbon removal, distributed biochar is one of the most interesting pathways," said Ludovic Chatoux, Co-founder and CEO, Rainbow. "It gives smallholder farmers a new source of income and healthier soils, and it can scale fast without heavy upfront investment. Developers like Varaha showed us that strong MRV is possible in the field, so we built a methodology with the rigour to match, including mandatory digital MRV. This rating is a strong signal for the whole pathway.”