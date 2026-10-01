Made For Love: Hinge Introduces A More Intentional Way To Find Love In India

Trust from day one

For many people in India, especially women, feeling safe and having privacy are important for them to be able to interact on an app. Hinge puts trust, privacy and respect at the front of the experience.

Key features include:

Face Check – Helps confirm the person behind an account is real, making Hinge a more authentic place.

Block List at onboarding – Allows users to avoid seeing, or their profile being seen by, people they already know, such as an ex, a colleague or a family member.

Screenshot Protection – Adds another layer of privacy by blocking screenshots on surfaces containing personal identifiable information, including profiles being shown in Discover, Likes You and Standouts. Users can still take screenshots of conversations if they need to report a concern.

Together, these features are designed to give more confidence over who can find them, how their content can be shared and ensuring the person they are talking to is who they say they are.

“People are more open to connection when an experience feels safe and thoughtful. In India, we’ve designed Hinge around what helps daters feel comfortable signing up, expressing themselves and giving each other their full attention. As the community grows, we’ll continue evolving the experience so that singles can focus on getting to know one another,” said Ben Celebicic, Hinge’s Chief Product & Technology Officer (he/him).