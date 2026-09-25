JanAI, IAEF Sign MoU To Build India-Africa AI Bridge

Bengaluru-based JanAI and the India-Africa Entrepreneurs Forum (IAEF) have signed a MoU to establish an India-Africa AI Bridge, aimed at creating collaboration opportunities in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies.
The partnership will bring together startups, entrepreneurs, investors, universities and grassroots innovators from India and Africa, according to a release issued by JanAI.
The MoU, which was signed in New York, is part of JanAI's broader initiative to build a Global South Bridge for AI, entrepreneurship and grassroots innovation, the release said.
"The India-Africa AI Bridge is one of the first steps towards building that larger Global South Bridge - connecting entrepreneurs, young people, investors, universities and grassroots innovators so that we can learn from each other and build together," JanAI founder Madan Padaki said.
The partnership follows JanAI-IAEF engagement at the India Africa Entrepreneurship Forum in Cape Town in July 2026.
It was announced during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York.
As part of the agreement, 50 African startups will participate in JanAI Vishwa Utsav 2027 in Bengaluru from March 1 to 7, where they will engage with Indian entrepreneurs, investors, universities, mentors and technology ecosystems, with the aim of exploring partnerships, investment and market access.
"The Global South should not merely be a consumer of AI created elsewhere; it can help shape the future of AI," Padaki said.
IAEF convenor Baljinder Sharma said the partnership would connect African entrepreneurs with Indian innovators, investors and institutions.
Advertisement
"India and Africa have a powerful opportunity to shape the future of AI together, starting with the aspirations and challenges of our people," Sharma said.
He added that the Bengaluru event would seek to turn such connections into lasting collaborations, creating opportunities on both continents.