Ralith Realty Launches Its First Built-Up Villa at Ralith Retreat, Panipat

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Managing Director, Ralith Realty said, “With this villa, we wanted to take the idea of a plotted township a step further and create a residence that brings together the scale of a large independent home with the detailing and planning associated with contemporary premium living. Its strategic location at the entrance of Ralith Retreat gives it a distinct address within the township, while the expansive layout, private greens, wellness spaces and entertainment areas have been designed around how families actually live and spend time together. We see this as an important addition to the evolving residential landscape of Panipat.”