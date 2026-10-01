Habuild's Late-Night Check-In Raises Questions About Sleep Habits, With 16 Percent Still Awake Near Midnight

“We often think of health as a list of things we need to do — eat better, exercise more and stay active. But our health is also shaped by the small choices we make every day, including what time we choose to slow down and sleep,” said Saurabh Bothra, Co-founder and Yoga Instructor, Habuild. “The late-night check-in was a simple experiment, but seeing that 16% of people were still awake close to midnight made us pause. It made us think about how much we continue to carry into the night. While I was happy to see that the number was much smaller than what I had expected, we are now thinking how can we make it better in the days to come. Sometimes, taking care of yourself can be as simple as putting the phone away, breathing, sleeping on time and not taking everything to heart.”