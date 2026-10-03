A Global Milestone: SRM University-AP Debuts In THE World University Rankings 2027, Ranks 1st In AP

For Vice-Chancellor, SRM AP, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, the recognition reflects the culture of inquiry the university has built in under a decade: "To be placed in the 1001-1200 bracket of the THE World University Rankings so early in our journey is a moment of real pride, and it deepens our resolve toward the vision we have set for this university. It reflects the culture of curiosity we have nurtured at SRM University-AP, where faculty and students pursue questions that matter and share their findings with the global scholarly community. We will now strengthen every pillar, with re-energised focus so that the university increasingly transforms as a global destination for learning and research."