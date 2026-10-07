SharonPly Honours Five Masters Of Woodcraft At Seventh I AM STRONGEST Awards

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vishnu Khemani, Founder and Managing Director, SharonPly, said, “A finished creation reflects not just skill, but years of learning, discipline and experience. Through this year’s I AM STRONGEST Awards, we place the maker at the centre, celebrating artisans whose expertise preserves traditional knowledge while evolving with contemporary needs. CARVED IN STRENGTH reflects SharonPly’s long standing association with wood and our respect for the craftsmanship that transforms it into functional, architectural and cultural creations. By honouring these masters of woodcraft, we hope to inspire greater appreciation for skilled craftsmanship and encourage the transfer of knowledge across generations. I AM STRONGEST continues to spotlight individuals whose achievements and contributions inspire others.”