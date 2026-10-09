RBI’s 25 bps Repo Rate Hike: Realty Sector Remains Optimistic on Housing Demand

Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, added, “From a residential real estate perspective, the immediate impact will largely be through borrowing costs and affordability, particularly for marginal buyers who remain sensitive to changes in financing rates. However, the underlying demand for housing continues to be supported by end-user requirements, improving income prospects and the long-term value proposition of quality residential assets. Buyers today are increasingly evaluating homes based on location, product quality, amenities and long-term value, alongside financing considerations. With the festive season underway, we expect serious homebuyers who have been evaluating properties over the past few months to continue with their purchase decisions. The key for the sector will be how inflation, liquidity and borrowing costs evolve from here, while strong project fundamentals and sustained end-user demand should continue to support residential activity.”