Razorpay Merchants Can Now Accept Apple Pay Online And In-Store, With No Card Entry Or OTPs

Rahul Kothari, COO, Razorpay said, “Paying should be the easiest part of buying something, not the hardest. People expect every experience on their mobile devices and at payment outlets to be quick and effortless, and online payments via checkout should be no different. Apple Pay removes much of that friction, and with Razorpay, businesses don't need to rebuild anything to offer it. It fits right into the checkout they already use, backed by the reliability and scale thousands of Indian businesses count on. For merchants, that means faster checkouts and more successful payments."