Indian Spacetech Has Proven Competence. Cadence Is The Next Capability: 3one4 Capital’s Pranav Pai

In July, Skyroot Aerospace placed Vikram-1 into a 450km orbit on its first attempt, having raised roughly $160mn across its entire life. India is now only the third country to have private companies that can launch payloads into orbit. The capability to design, qualify and fly orbital-class hardware exists here at a cost structure few competitors can match.
Growth capital will ask a narrower question. It does not price just capability; it prices repeatability and frequency. Indian vehicles attempted five orbital launches in 2025, against 92 from China and 181 from the US.
Three factors will determine the pace from here, and engineering is the first one that is settled. Capital tenure and the rhythm of state procurement are the next limits. The constellations and applications built on top of the launch capability will determine whether a higher rate, once reached, accelerates the total value of the sector.
Repeat Launch Velocity
Capability in space is purchased through repetition, which is why the variable deserving a growth premium is learning velocity rather than just installed capability.
A few windows deliver most of the learning. The interval between flights or delivered buses sets the clock on which every other improvement runs. Time from design freeze to qualification is the most legible proxy for accumulated process knowledge, and what matters is whether each programme shortens it. The share of anomalies closed by process correction rather than redesign separates a team that has learned its hardware from one still discovering it.
Growth capital asks a narrower question. It does not price just capability; it prices repeatability and frequency
The semiconductor industry settled this decades ago. Capital and blueprints never produced capability on their own, because yield and reliability improve only through production volume.
When investors underwrite frontier hardware, the question that anchors the memo is what moat a company earns after its twentieth unit that it did not have after its second, and whether a rival can buy that knowledge or must earn it. A firm without a compounding moat is a project, not a company, and the two deserve different valuations.
Patient Indian Capital
Fund tenure decides who can write a growth cheque here, because a ten-year vehicle cannot hold a launch company across two generations of hardware. The ₹1-lakh-crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme has just fixed this, lending at 3–4% up to 15-year periods, with first disbursements made in May 2026. It is the first Indian instrument whose tenure matches a decadal engineering cycle, and the space sector focus within it will support the longest-gestation layers.
Foreign capital also received recent graded revisions. The 2024 liberalisation permits 100% automatic investment in components, 74% in satellite manufacturing and operations, and 49% in launch vehicles and spaceports. The layer with the heaviest capital requirement carries the tightest cap, pushing launch companies away from direct foreign equity at precisely the stage when rounds needed are the largest. Raising that threshold, with security and IP safeguards intact, is the next reform available.
Engineering feats underneath imposed frugality are underappreciated. Because Indian firms are this capital-efficient, anchoring a national champion costs the exchequer a fraction of what the same outcome cost more advanced economies.
For instance, SpaceX has drawn more than $22bn in government contracts since its inception.
State Procurement
Procurement tenure, not just procurement size, sets industrial rhythm. A single large award funds a company. A published multi-year procurement cycle funds an industry, because it tells a founder how many units to tool for and an investor how many to model.
Domestic capacity can meet growing demand. Skyroot is working to double output at Hyderabad from one vehicle a month to two. The factory exists. The order book that keeps it warm does not.
The state as anchor customer has been proved in spacetech before, through the ₹26,968cr Space Based Surveillance Phase 3 programme covering 52 satellites with 31 built by private firms and start-ups.
The next requirement must come from multi-year allocations across surveillance, secure communications, alternative GPS constellations, and Earth observation, with indigenisation milestones contracted in, IP retained onshore, and test facility access priced appropriately.
Only the state can supply a multi-year, predictable stream of orders this early, and only that stream lets a young company plan expansion at industrial scale.
Launch is the smallest commercially meaningful layer in space. The global launch services market was worth roughly $13bn in 2025, inside a space economy of about $429bn, where GNSS and ground equipment alone accounted for $165bn.
Capital will underwrite the applications and new capabilities built on top of launch competence. India's application set is unusually rich because so much of it is sovereign.
Applications are therefore the flywheel that turns launch from an event into an industrial rhythm, generating exactly the revenue growth investors pay premiums for, being recurring, contracted, and large.
VC and public procurement work on different parts of the risk-return curve. Equity funding helps a founder build and prove a prototype. A committed order book is what justifies investments in the factory.
India for the World
Two models exist for success in the space industry.
The American approach is demand-led, resting on a sovereign anchor buyer and the world’s deepest private-capital market.
The Chinese approach is supply-led, built on state guidance funds and mandated constellations. Neither models apply here.
So, India will need a hybrid model with a third framework.
That framework’s core is cost per unit of capability, sold globally. More than a hundred nations can afford neither American nor Chinese terms. That is where the Decadal Vision’s $11bn export target is drawn from, and winning it means winning in layers across the full stack.
High-cadence launch, satellite buses, space-qualified components, manufacturing throughput and Earth observation intelligence are where Indian firms can become difficult to replace.
Whole-chain sovereignty across those inputs decides whether an Indian firm can supply global defence customers.
Indian innovators have answered whether we can build, and at a cost few competitors can match. What remains is rhythm that turns the breakthroughs into an industry.
The writer is managing partner at 3one4 Capital