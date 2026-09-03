Park Medi World’s ARPOB Rises To ₹30,040; Super-Speciality Share Reaches 61.7%

New Delhi [India], September 3: Park Medi World Ltd has reported improvement in key operating metrics, with its blended average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) increasing from ₹26,206 to ₹30,040, according to data cited in a recent report by Ventura Securities.
The report said the increase in ARPOB was accompanied by a higher contribution from super-speciality services. The company’s super-speciality revenue contribution increased by 440 basis points year-on-year to 61.7%.
Park Medi World’s capex per bed currently stands at around ₹37 lakh, while acquisitions undertaken by the company have been executed at approximately ₹34 lakh per bed, according to the report.
Hospital occupancy was also identified as a factor affecting operating margins across the company’s network. Hospitals operating at more than 60% occupancy recorded EBITDA margins of around 30-31%, while hospitals operating below that level recorded margins in the 15-20% range.
At the company’s Mohali hospital, EBITDA margins have increased over different stages of operations. The facility recorded margins of approximately 12-13% in its first year, 18-19% in its second year, and around 26% currently, as per the report.
The operating data reflects changes in hospital utilisation, revenue mix and revenue generated per occupied bed across Park Medi World’s network.
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