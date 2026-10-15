Origen Realty Inaugurates Sales Gallery For Its First Residential Project, The Oryza, In Gurugram

Commenting on the inauguration, Ashish Tandon, Chief Business Officer, Origen Realty, said, “Completing our sales gallery within 45 days is really commendable and it reflects the dedication, planning and collective effort of our team. Bringing this vision to life within a defined timeline required close coordination and a shared commitment at every stage of execution. Beyond the milestone itself, the gallery represents a meaningful step in our journey, creating a dedicated space where prospective homebuyers and channel partners can engage with us and gain a deeper understanding of our residential offering. This also speak volumes about the pace at which we are here to execute our projects, going forward. As we continue to build our presence in Gurugram, we remain focused on translating our vision into meaningful experiences for our customers.”