Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate Boiler India 2026

Event Scale and Programme

Boiler India 2026 is expected to bring together 243 exhibitors from over seven countries and welcome more than 20,000 qualified trade visitors. Attendees will include plant heads, maintenance engineers, procurement managers, EPC consultants, and safety and compliance professionals from sectors such as power generation, oil and gas, chemicals and fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, food processing, pulp and paper, textiles, metals and steel, hospitality and utilities, renewable energy, and waste-to-energy. The three-day international event will also feature 17 knowledge sessions focused on compliance, decarbonisation, safety, efficiency enhancement, and innovation.