Rosmerta Auto Recycling, VE Commercial Vehicles Ink Pact For Vehicle Scrapping In NCR

Rosmerta Auto Recycling has inked an initial pact with commercial vehicle manufacture VECV for scrapping and recycling of ageing vehicles across the NCR region, the company said on Monday.
The partnership will enable Eicher Trucks and Buses' dealers and customers to access a structured, transparent and compliant vehicle scrapping process, helping CV owners retire ageing trucks and buses through authorised channels while supporting fleet renewal and responsible resource recovery, Rosmerta said.
Rosmerta is a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) operator, while VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) is a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Swedish automobile group, Volvo.
The partnership also builds on the government’s efforts to formalise vehicle scrapping and create a credible ecosystem for End-of-Life Vehicles, the company said.
It also comes as India's vehicle scrappage ecosystem gains momentum, with over 4.3 lakh vehicles already scrapped through RVSFs, the company said.
Under the government's Parivartan Scheme launched in June this year to accelerate the replacement of old and highly polluting trucks and buses in the NCR (National Capital Region) with cleaner Bharat Stage (BS)-VI compliant or electric vehicles, the beneficiaries are entitled receive incentives, including motor vehicle tax concessions, registration fee waivers, 5% interest subvention on vehicle loans.
Under the partnership, Rosmerta Auto Recycling will support Eicher Trucks and Buses dealers and customers through key stages of the vehicle scrapping journey, including registration and documentation, under the Parivartan Scheme, Digital Certificate of Deposit (CoD) generation through the authorised RVSF ecosystem.
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It would also support the company in scientific dismantling and de-pollution of End-of-Life commercial vehicles, in line with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways norms, Rosmerta said.
"... we can make vehicle retirement simpler while ensuring that vehicles are scientifically dismantled and valuable materials are recovered and returned to the circular economy," said Kartick V. Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Group, said The collaboration comes at a time when India's formal vehicle scrappage ecosystem is gaining scale.
"For Eicher truck and bus customers, this is particularly relevant, as they look to balance vehicle productivity, operating efficiency, safety and lifecycle costs," said S S Gill, Chief Commercial Officer, VE Commercial Vehicles.