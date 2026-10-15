Big Bang Boom Solutions Announces Ambitious Plan To Build A Sovereign Quantum Radar At IEEE MILCOM 2026

Keynote: the case for quantum radar

Dr. Shiva's keynote focused on cutting edge tech around quantum illumination radar. This technique uses entangled signal and idler photons to detect low-observable targets against strong background noise. In such conditions, conventional radar is limited by stealth shaping, thermal noise and spoofing from digital radio frequency memory (DRFM) jammers. Theory shows that quantum illumination can give up to a significant advantage in the detection error exponent over the best classical scheme with the same transmitted energy. That advantage applies in the low-signal, high-noise regime where conventional sensors have the most trouble. The keynote then mapped the gap between this theoretical advantage and what can be built in practice, noting that no field-deployable quantum radar exists today and that cryogenic requirements remain a critical barrier while outlining BBBS’ plans for the same supported by National Quantum Mission.