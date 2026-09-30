The Portfolio Magazine’s Most Influential Business Leaders In India 2026: List Of Honourees

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: Business coverage tends to celebrate the announcement: the funding round, the product launch, the expansion into a new city. What it rarely captures is the decision that made the announcement possible in the first place, the one made months earlier, without press coverage, when the outcome was still uncertain. That decision-making, sustained under real pressure, separates leaders who move an industry forward from those who simply keep pace with it.