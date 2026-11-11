2026 World Trade Centers Association Member Forum Emphasizes The Importance Of Trusted Relationships Amid Shifting Global Trade Landscape

"What really stood out to me about WTCA was its mission – ‘Connecting Businesses, Globally.’ It symbolizes innovation and collaboration — the ability to come together to build bridges across borders instead of being polarized — which humanity needs now more than ever,” said Gregg, WTCA CEO. “Some of my biggest takeaways since joining the Association is that the brand is well-known and well-respected, but there is an opportunity for us to get the word out about what the WTC brand is doing for local communities and how WTCA can become the definitive, trusted resource for cross-border trade in the midst of constant geopolitical change."