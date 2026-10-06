IFQM Symposium 2026: Quality Must Move From Understanding To Adoption To Become A Force Multiplier For MSMEs

He said, “The ultimate goal is to make aircraft in India. The government is committed to providing policy support for the aviation sector, especially for MRO. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set a target of 350 airports by 2047; we are working to achieve it. But we need to strengthen aviation manufacturing in India. The industry needs to understand the importance of material quality; we need more people and more clusters; we also need skilling, from design to the factory floor. It has to be reflected in the Indian aviation sector.”