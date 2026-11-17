"Vajra Sind is a system built as a homage to the country’s success in Operation Sindoor, and as a result of our personal learnings during the same, to deliver counter-drone technology that is both capable and practical for the soldier. This is part of our continued investment into building next gen indigenous systems to stay ahead of the evolving drone threat, and we are proud to see it launched by General Mehta. The Sind, as we like to call it, is a system that is light weight, effective, top of its class, and 100% auditable for indigenous IP and content," said Dr. Shivaraman Ramaswamy, Founder & CTO, Big Bang Boom Solutions.