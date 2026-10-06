GLOBOIL India 2026 Concludes In Mumbai As The GLOBOIL Awards 2026 Honour The Leaders Of The Global Edible Oil Trade

Speaking on the occasion, Aadil Singh, Director, Tefla’s, said, “GLOBOIL has always been where this industry comes to do business and to meet each other. The days are about markets and policy, and the evening is about the people. This year we wanted delegates to leave with both: three days of serious conversation about where the trade goes next, and a night they will talk about. Having Sonu Sood and Celina Jaitly with us, alongside the Harmony Heaven Choir and Shaarang, made it that night. Our thanks to IPF, to every partner and sponsor, and to everyone who travelled to Mumbai for the 29th edition.”