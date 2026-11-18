“The launch of our Global Capability Center in Pune marks a defining step in Infinite Electronics’ next phase of growth,” said Amit Sood, India GCC Leader, Infinite Electronics. “Pune was a deliberate choice, and we are building here with a clear purpose: capabilities that create meaningful business impact across the enterprise. This is not a traditional shared-services operation. It is an extension of our global team, and we will measure its success not by the size of the operation, but by the capabilities we build and the results we deliver.”