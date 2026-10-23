Emergency Laparoscopic Surgery Successfully Manages Large Ovarian Teratoma In 23-Year-Old Patient At Prayag Hospital

Dr. Garima Srivastav, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd., said, “This was a challenging case because of the size of the ovarian teratoma and the need for careful surgical dissection. The objective was to remove the lesion completely while preserving as much healthy ovarian tissue as possible. Laparoscopic surgery allowed us to perform the procedure with precision and achieve ovarian conservation without rupture or spillage. The patient recovered well and was discharged the following day.”