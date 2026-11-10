Chef Aanal Kotak To Put India On The Global Culinary Map At The 10th World Tapas Championship

Speaking about her participation, Chef Aanal Kotak, Founder, The Secret Kitchen said, "Representing India at the 10th World Tapas Championship is both a tremendous honour and a responsibility that I carry with immense pride. India has an extraordinary culinary legacy, with every region offering its own distinct flavours, techniques and stories. Through Amdavad ni Kachori, I want to take a piece of Gujarat's food culture to the world and showcase the depth and character of our regional cuisine. For me, this is not just about presenting a dish at an international competition; it is about giving Indian flavours a voice on a global platform and demonstrating that our culinary heritage has a place in conversations shaping the future of world gastronomy."