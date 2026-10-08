DesignUp Day At Chitkara University Brings Designers And Creative Thinkers Together To Explore Design With Purpose

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-founder, Chitkara University, said, “Design is not simply about creating what looks good; it is about understanding what matters. When students learn to observe closely, question thoughtfully and design with empathy, they begin to see possibilities where others may see limitations. Platforms such as DesignUp give our students the opportunity to engage with practitioners who bring different experiences and perspectives, helping them understand the responsibility and possibilities that come with being a designer.”