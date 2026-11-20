Commenting on the launch, Apurv Modi & Abhinav Jain, Co-founders of Almonds Ai, jointly said, "We have always believed that the future of gifting and rewards isn't just about offering more choices; it's about making those choices smarter, more relevant and more meaningful. With GiftsVoucher.com, we are bringing corporates, channel partners and consumers into one connected digital ecosystem. Our vision is to combine AI, data intelligence, and digital commerce to transform traditional gifting into personalised experiences that create lasting value. We are not simply launching another gift voucher platform; we are building the foundation for the next generation of intelligent rewards and engagement."