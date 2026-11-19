Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace, said, “Hamilton was originally built to be a four-star hotel. It sits right above the meeting point of two metro lines at Silk Board, and its upper floors look out over the 178-acre forest-like green of the KSRP campus, easily the most stunning view from any office on this side of Bengaluru. We saw an opportunity and took it. Crossing 2 million sq. ft. is a milestone, but what matters more is what people experience on our campuses every day, and Hamilton shows exactly what we mean by work-life harmony.”