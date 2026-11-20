New Delhi, Delhi, India

Clinically studied Reducose® technology has demonstrated up to 40% smaller post-meal glucose spikes under specific study conditions

The meal is only half the story. What happens after you eat matters, too.

India loves its food. From hot parathas and crispy dosas to fragrant biryani and irresistible desserts, food is at the heart of our culture, celebrations and everyday lives. But while we pay attention to what we eat, how often do we think about what happens after? Every carbohydrate-rich meal naturally raises blood glucose and triggers an insulin response. Managing these post-meal responses is an important part of metabolic wellness.

Introducing ShiftLife Anti-Spike Daily.

Modicare’s latest nutraceutical brings patented British nutritional science to India, featuring Reducose®, a clinically studied white mulberry leaf extract that has demonstrated up to 40% reductions in post-meal glucose spikes under specific study conditions. Because enjoying the food you love and taking charge of your health should go hand in hand.

Five Reasons To Choose ShiftLife

1. UP TO 40% SMALLER GLUCOSE SPIKES: Clinically studied Reducose® technology has demonstrated reductions of up to 40% in post-meal glucose spikes under specific study conditions.

2. A MORE MODERATED INSULIN RESPONSE: Helps moderate the body’s insulin response to carbohydrate-rich meals.

3. LESS HUNGER. GREATER FULLNESS: Supports a more satisfying post-meal experience. *

4. FEWER SUGAR CRAVINGS: Helps address everyday cravings. *

5. MORE SUSTAINED ENERGY: Supports everyday energy and metabolic wellness. *

Benefits marked with an asterisk require applicable product-claim substantiation.

Why Glucose Wellness Matters To Everyone

Glucose wellness is no longer just a conversation about diabetes. It is increasingly relevant to everyday health and well-being. Brain Fog & Mental Clarity: Glucose regulation is one of several factors being studied in relation to cognitive well-being. Perimenopause & Menopause: Hormonal changes can influence insulin sensitivity, appetite, energy levels and glucose metabolism. Energy & Afternoon Fatigue: Understanding how the body processes glucose is an important part of everyday metabolic wellness. Weight Management & Appetite: Glucose and insulin play important roles in how the body uses and stores energy. Healthy Ageing: Maintaining metabolic health is an important part of long-term well-being.

ShiftLife - Anti-spike daily focuses on supporting post-meal glucose and insulin responses — one important part of this bigger wellness picture.

British Science. Everyday Simplicity.

ShiftLife Anti-Spike Daily contains 250 mg of Reducose®, a patented white mulberry leaf extract clinically studied for its effects on post-meal glucose and insulin responses. The formulation also contains chromium picolinate, providing chromium, an essential trace mineral involved in normal glucose metabolism. It brings a science-led approach to everyday glucose wellness, designed to fit into modern Indian lifestyles.

“I DON’T WANT INDIA TO GIVE UP THE FOOD IT LOVES.”

Dr. Samir Kumar Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare Limited, said, “Food is one of life’s greatest pleasures. It brings families together, creates memories and connects us to our traditions. But taking charge of our health is equally important. For too long, glucose has been a conversation associated mainly with diabetes. Yet metabolic wellness matters to all of us. With ShiftLife Anti-Spike Daily we are bringing clinically researched British nutritional technology to Indian families and encouraging a new way of thinking about everyday health. I don’t want India to give up the food it loves. I want India to take charge of what happens after it eats. Because better health should never mean enjoying life less.”

Mr. Wouter Claerhout, Vice President APAC, Phynova, said, “We are delighted to partner with Modicare to introduce our patented Reducose® technology to Indian consumers. Clinically studied for its effects on post-meal glucose and insulin responses, Reducose® represents an innovative approach to everyday metabolic wellness. India has a rich food culture, and we believe taking charge of metabolic health should not mean giving up the foods people love. Through ShiftLife Anti-Spike Daily, we look forward to making this nutritional technology more accessible to Indian households.”

The Future Of Wellness Should Taste Good.

India shouldn’t have to choose between the food it loves and taking charge of its health. With ShiftLife Anti-Spike Daily, Modicare is encouraging a new conversation around everyday metabolic wellness.

Love Your Food. Take Charge Of Your Glucose.

Product Information

ShiftLife Anti-Spike Daily is a nutraceutical and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. It is not a substitute for balanced nutrition, physical activity or prescribed medical care. The up to 40% figure relates to clinical findings for Reducose® under specific study conditions and should not be interpreted as a guaranteed result for every consumer or as an independently established outcome for the finished formulation.

Claims relating to hunger, fullness, cravings and energy require applicable substantiation and compliance with FSSAI requirements. Brain fog, menopause symptoms, weight management and healthy ageing are broader wellness topics, not established treatment outcomes of ShiftLife Anti-spike Daily.

Consumers should follow the approved product label and consult a healthcare professional where appropriate.

About Modicare Limited

Established in 1996, Modicare Limited is an Indian direct-selling company offering products across wellness, nutrition, personal care, skincare, home care and lifestyle categories. Guided by its philosophy of Azadi, Modicare is committed to making innovative products and entrepreneurial opportunities accessible to Indian households.