AIR-STEMI Trial Shows Physiology-Guided Complete Revascularisation Reduced Cardiovascular Events In Patients With STEMI And Multivessel Disease

The study enrolled 1,823 patients with STEMI and multivessel coronary disease after successful culprit-lesion PCI. Participants were randomised to complete revascularisation guided by functional coronary angiography or conventional angiography. In the physiology-guided group, eligible non-culprit lesions with an angiography-derived fractional flow reserve value of 0.80 or less were treated with PCI, while lesions with a value above 0.80 were deferred. Supraflex Cruz, SMT’s sirolimus-eluting, biodegradable-polymer drug-eluting stent, was the recommended stent platform within the trial.