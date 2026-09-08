ECMO As A Bridge To Recovery: DPU Super Specialty Hospital’s 24/7 ECMO Retrieval Team Saves Critically Ill H1N1 Pneumonia Patient

Dr. Bhagyashree P. Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, said, “This successful case reflects our commitment to ensuring that patients facing life-threatening medical emergencies have access to advanced, timely and comprehensive care. The ability of our dedicated ECMO Retrieval Team to respond rapidly, stabilise a critically ill patient and bring him safely to our hospital for advanced treatment demonstrates the strength of a well-coordinated healthcare ecosystem. We are proud of our Critical Care Medicine and ECMO teams for their expertise and dedication. Most importantly, this case gives hope to patients and families by demonstrating that with the right intervention at the right time, even severe and potentially life-threatening respiratory failure can have a path towards recovery.”