Origen Realty Kick-Starts Construction Of Its First Residential Project, The Oryza

Sharing his perspective on the collaboration, Ajit Kumar Jha, Director, Indigo Infra Projects, said, “We are excited to work with Origen Realty, a new developer partner that has built a credible presence in the market over the past few months. The team’s commitment to its vision and its approach towards taking the project forward are remarkable. Having worked with established names such as DLF, Birla, Bharti Realty, Max Estates, we understand the importance of technical expertise, coordination and quality in specialised construction. We look forward to bringing this experience to The Oryza by Origen Realty and working closely with the team to execute the D-wall construction with a strong focus on quality and precision.”