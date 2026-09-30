Kinetiq RRobotics Deploys Nova Robotic Concierge At Cochin International Airport

“Deploying Nova at CIAL represents an important step in our journey from developing robotic technology to applying it in environments where people can interact with it every day. At CIAL, Nova brings passenger assistance, flight and airport information, wayfinding and cultural discovery together in one interactive experience. Our objective is to build intelligent robotic systems that complement human teams and make real-world operations and experiences smarter, more accessible and more engaging,” said Anil Sathe, Chief Growth Officer, Kinetiq RRobotics.