2026 World Trade Centers Association Member Forum To Convene Global Network To Shape What's Next For Global Business

Throughout the two-day program, WTCA members and industry leaders will share practical approaches and ideas that can be applied across markets. Key sessions include “WTCA Member Power Pitches: Shaping What’s Next,” a fast-paced showcase of ideas and initiatives creating value at WTC locations around the world. The interactive “Introducing the WTC Business Club Playbook: Build Locally. Connect Globally” session will introduce a new framework for building local business communities and creating pathways to introductions, trade support and opportunities across the global WTCA network. The “Future-Ready WTC Businesses: Creating Places that Shape What’s Next” session will explore how evolving industries, investment patterns and ways of working are influencing real estate strategies, as well as how WTC businesses can create environments that attract investment and encourage business collaboration. The interactive “Global Cafe: Trade in Transition” session will bring members together to exchange perspectives on changing trade policies, tariffs and market conditions, and explore how WTC businesses can connect emerging opportunities across the global network. And the “Technology in Action” session will showcase unique ways WTCA members are putting technology into action — from improving business matchmaking and events to creating new experiences, strengthening services and solving everyday challenges.