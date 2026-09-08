YAAP Wins Creative & Media Mandate For Parle Candy Culture

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products, said: “Parle Candy Culture has always been about celebrating the timeless love consumers have for our iconic confectionery brands while staying relevant in today’s digital-first world. As we continue to evolve our digital presence, we were looking for a partner who could seamlessly blend creativity with strategic media thinking. YAAP’s integrated approach, digital expertise, and understanding of modern consumer behavior make them the right partner for this journey. We look forward to creating engaging campaigns that strengthen our connection with consumers across generations.”