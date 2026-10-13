XLRI Hosts 13th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration; NABARD Chairman Speaks On Producers As Nation Builders

FACES continues to advance XLRI’s commitment to responsible management through funded research projects spanning biodiversity, the circular economy and corporate sustainability. Its initiatives include rural immersion programmes, a PG Certificate in CSR Leadership, and incubation support for tribal and forest-based enterprises through XCITE and JIDCO. FACES also contributes to national ESG and biodiversity policy development, with plans to advise governments on integrating nature into decision-making and develop Dalma as a research laboratory for tribal enterprises.