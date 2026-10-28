Gujarati Cinema Star Malhar Thakar Visited ‘Blue Club’ In Vadodara On October 25th

Known for his captivating on-screen performances and his strong connection with the Gujarati audience, Malhar Thakar represents a new generation—a generation that values ​​its unique identity while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural heritage. His presence at this event reflects Blue Club’s philosophy: fashion is not merely limited to the clothes we wear; rather, it is an expression of personality and self-confidence—a way to make the memorable moments spent with loved ones even more special.