AVP Infracon reports ~25% H1 FY27 Revenue Growth, Recovers ~80% Of FY26 Receivables; Targets Rs 600 Crore FY27 Revenue

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27: AVP Infracon Limited, an infrastructure development and construction company with expertise in the execution of road and highway infrastructure projects, today announced its business update for the first half of FY2026–27 (H1 FY27)

The Company’s performance reflects continued business momentum alongside meaningful progress in working-capital management. With a focus on converting its existing order book into revenue, improving cash realization and maintaining financial discipline, AVP Infracon is prioritizing sustainable growth supported by a stronger balance sheet.

Key business highlights:

Reported ~25% YoY revenue growth in H1 FY27 , reflecting continued business momentum as the it remains focused on timely project execution, efficient resource utilization and disciplined delivery across its project portfolio

Recovered ~80% of FY26 receivables , representing a significant milestone in the Company’s efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and improve working-capital efficiency

Recovery demonstrates meaningful progress in converting outstanding dues into cash , while the Company continues to focus on collections discipline and prudent financial management

Focused on achieving revenue of ₹600 crore in FY27, as ₹400 crore unexecuted order book provides execution visibility for this financial year

Priorities remain centered on converting project pipeline into revenue while maintaining financial prudence and strengthening its operating foundation

Outlook: Growth with greater emphasis on cash conversion

The Company remains focused on revenue growth, timely project execution and balance-sheet strengthening

Recognizing the importance of cash conversion in the EPC business, the Company will continue to prioritize receivables realization, working-capital efficiency and prudent financial management to support sustainable long-term growth

About AVP Infracon Limited

AVP Infracon Limited (“AVP Infracon” or the “Company”), established in 2009, is an infrastructure development and construction company with extensive experience in executing technically complex and high-value projects. Its diverse portfolio includes expressways, national and state highways, flyovers, bridges, viaducts, irrigation projects, urban development, civic amenities, and commercial and residential projects. The Company primarily undertakes projects through the Bill of Quantities (BOQ) and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) models. With experience in government contracts and national infrastructure initiatives, AVP Infracon aims to capitalise on rising infrastructure expenditure and economic growth to expand its order book and drive future revenue and profitability.

For more information, please visit: https://avpinfra.com/

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