Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Fall 2% after CEO Ashok Vaswani Announces Exit

The bank does not currently have a Deputy MD position. However, it made two senior-level additions in recent years; Anup Saha, former MD and CEO of Bajaj Finance, was laterally hired as Executive Director in January 2026, and Paritosh Kashyap, a long-serving executive, was elevated to Executive Director in May 2025. Other senior exits include Shanti Ekambaram, former Deputy MD, who retired in October 2025, and KVS Manian, former Joint MD, who joined Federal Bank as MD and CEO in September 2024.