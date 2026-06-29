Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Fall 2% after CEO Ashok Vaswani Announces Exit

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fell 2.15% after CEO Ashok Vaswani said he will not seek reappointment when his term ends in December 2026.
The bank has initiated succession process, with Anup Saha and Paritosh Kashyap as potential internal candidates.
ICICI Securities retained Buy with a target price of ₹480, calling any major correction a good entry point.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 2.15% to ₹400.20 on Monday, making it one of the top laggards on the Nifty 50, after the bank disclosed that Managing Director and CEO Ashok Vaswani will not seek reappointment when his term ends on December 31, 2026.
The stock opened at ₹402.50, hit an intraday low of ₹395.95, and saw heavy volumes of 1.32 crore shares worth ₹529 crore on the NSE. The stock is down nearly 10% year-to-date and has underperformed the Nifty 50 over one, three and five years.
Vaswani's Decision and Succession
In an exchange filing on Saturday, Kotak Mahindra Bank said Vaswani had informed the board he would not seek reappointment, citing personal reasons. The board acknowledged the decision and formally initiated the succession process, to be completed within regulatory timelines.
Vaswani, who has over three decades of experience in global banking, took charge as MD and CEO in 2023 after founder Uday Kotak stepped down from the role.
The bank does not currently have a Deputy MD position. However, it made two senior-level additions in recent years; Anup Saha, former MD and CEO of Bajaj Finance, was laterally hired as Executive Director in January 2026, and Paritosh Kashyap, a long-serving executive, was elevated to Executive Director in May 2025. Other senior exits include Shanti Ekambaram, former Deputy MD, who retired in October 2025, and KVS Manian, former Joint MD, who joined Federal Bank as MD and CEO in September 2024.
Brokerage View
ICICI Securities retained its Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of ₹480, citing attractive valuations and sectoral tailwinds.
The brokerage noted that multiple senior exits over the last two to three years meant Vaswani's decision not to seek reappointment was likely to be an overhang in the near term.
"While the MD and CEO succession uncertainty may remain an overhang in the near term, we believe any major correction could provide a good entry point for medium-term investors to own a quality franchise," it said.
ICICI Securities added that current valuations, at approximately two standard deviations below the mean, partly reflect the frequency of management exits at Kotak. The brokerage said it expects a smooth leadership transition and noted that the possibility of an external hire cannot be ruled out, even as the bank has a relatively new but capable internal bench.