Geojit Financial Services Appoints Jones George As Managing Director

Geojit Financial Services on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Jones George as the Managing Director, as part of its long-term succession plan.
The company has also appointed C J George as its Executive Chairman. The appointments will be effective from October 1, 2026, marking the next phase of leadership transition at the investment services firm.
The appointments were approved by the company's board at its meeting held on July 22, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the company said in a statement.
C J George, currently Chairman and MD, founded Geojit in 1987 along with Ranajit Kanjilal. He has led the company for nearly four decades.
As Executive Chairman, he will continue to work closely with the leadership team and support the company during its next phase.
Jones George has been associated with Geojit since 2013, when he joined as Manager – Digital Media Specialist. He became Chief Digital Officer in 2018 and was appointed Executive Director in 2021.
In his current role, Jones oversees strategic initiatives, digital transformation, overseas NRI business functions and operations. He has played a key role in driving the company's digital transformation and strengthening customer engagement.
Geojit Financial Services has a strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. It has over 16.96 lakh clients and manages customer assets worth ₹1.11 lakh crore.
Advertisement
BNP Paribas and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation are promoters of the company.