Advanced SEO Training Goes Beyond Rankings With AI, GEO, Analytics, And Hands-On Projects - Shanta Narang

New Delhi [India], August 12: The first batch of Shanta Narang’s Advanced SEO Course begins on 15 August, giving learners an opportunity to build practical, future-ready SEO skills. With limited seats, the programme is designed for professionals, marketers, business owners, freelancers, and aspiring SEO specialists.

This programme covers the complete SEO ecosystem, including technical SEO, on-page, off-page, use of AI in SEO, GEO, analytics, tools, software, and projects. It is designed to help participants move beyond theory and understand how modern search works.

Learn From an Experienced SEO Expert

Shanta Narang brings a hands-on approach to the program. Participants will learn directly from the best SEO expert in India and understand how SEO strategies are researched, implemented, measured, and improved.

The SEO course has a combination of structured lessons, assignments, and projects. This means learners can use concepts in SEO problems, instead of just remembering frameworks.

What Will You Learn?

The Advanced SEO Course covers areas of SEO, including:

1. On-page SEO

Keyword research and search intent

Content optimisation

Internal linking

SERP-focused strategies

2. Technical SEO

Website architecture

Crawling and indexing

Core Web Vitals

Technical audits and troubleshooting

3. Off-page SEO

Link-building strategies

Digital PR

Authority building

Competitor analysis

4. AI and GEO

AI-powered SEO workflows

Generative Engine Optimisation

Optimising content for AI search

AI for research, ideation, and productivity

Tools, Software and Practical Projects

One of the main advantages of this SEO course is its implementation-focused approach. Attendees will have the chance to use tools and software for keyword research, audits, competitor analysis, content optimisation, tracking and reporting.

Hands-on projects provide a practical way for learners to apply concepts and gain experience they can discuss in a professional setting. If you’re trying to learn SEO online, this project-led approach will keep your learning focused on your career.

One-on-One Mentoring

The programme also includes 1-on-1 mentoring. Participants can get individual guidance, clear up doubts, discuss SEO challenges, and learn how SEO strategies can be adapted to different websites and business objectives.

This support makes the SEO course online experience more interactive than learning entirely through recorded material.

Key Benefits of the Programme

The programme offers several advantages:

Complete learning across major SEO areas

Projects and implementation

Personalised 1-on-1 mentoring

AI and GEO exposure

Training on SEO tools and software

Insights from an experienced SEO consultant

Skills useful for agencies, brands, freelancers, and in-house teams

This combination of expertise, practice, and mentoring can provide a lot of value for professionals who are considering options for the best SEO course.

Why This SEO Course in India Stands Out

A modern SEO course in India has to move beyond the traditional rankings. Businesses now compete on search engines, AI platforms and evolving SERPs.

This program is a mix of technical SEO, content, links, AI, GEO, analytics, tools, and execution. It provides a structured path for learners who want to pursue an SEO course in India to understand the established as well as the emerging search practices.

Who Should Join the Advanced SEO Course?

Those seeking expert support can benefit from its practical approach. It is also suitable for professionals seeking online SEO training with a focus on implementation. This online seo training emphasises practical application. The programme can be useful for:

SEO professionals seeking advanced skills.

Digital marketers expanding their expertise.

Content professionals learning search optimisation.

Business owners managing online visibility.

Freelancers adding SEO services.

Beginners seeking structured SEO skills.

What Makes the First Batch Special?

The first batch starts on 15 August; this online SEO course has limited seats. The second batch of the SEO training program can start in mid-September.

The combination of expert-led sessions, projects, mentoring, AI, GEO, and advanced SEO makes this opportunity relevant. Learners searching for the best SEO course can secure their place before the first batch fills. Another best SEO course advantage is its practical focus.

For anyone seeking an SEO course online, the programme offers flexibility with expert guidance. The SEO course online model suits working professionals. This SEO course online option supports professionals. It also gives participants a chance to learn from the best SEO expert in India while developing practical skills.

Enrol Before Seats Fill

The first batch of Shanta Narang’s Advanced SEO Course begins on 15 August. Interested learners should enrol now before the limited seats fill up.

Those searching for an SEO course in India can use this opportunity to build practical, future-ready skills across every major part of SEO. The program has a systematic way to learn SEO online, work on projects, learn AI SEO and CRM, work with professional tools and get personalised guidance from an SEO consultant.

With complete learning, expert mentorship, and practical execution, this advanced SEO course can be a valuable step towards stronger SEO capabilities.